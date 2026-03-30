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Essential breakdown of funeral expenses you need to know

Essential breakdown of funeral expenses you need to know

Funeral expenses are often higher than families expect. Understanding the breakdown of costs, from baseline services and caskets to burial plots and cremation, helps families in planning.

Funeral expenses are often more significant than you think. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the average cost of a funeral with a burial is over $8,000.

By seeing a breakdown of funeral expenses and understanding where these costs come from, which costs are optional, and which are not, you can better plan for a funeral, possibly making it more affordable without cutting out any of the essentials.

Breakdown of Funeral Expenses: What Are the Main Categories?

Let's look at a breakdown of Funeral Expenses. Funeral homes always have a non-negotiable baseline charge, which covers the following:

Coordination

Paperwork

Permits

Logistics

These baseline services typically cost around $2000 to $3000, and they're always required regardless of the other funeral services that you pick

The FTC federal requirements legally require funeral homes to disclose these prices upfront, either in writing or over the phone

If you're opting for a traditional burial, the casket will most likely be the single largest expense. You can expect to pay around 2000 for something basic, but this could easily rise to $10,000 for premium options. Families frequently don't realize that FTC regulations require that funeral homes cannot insist you purchase a casket from them.

You're always allowed to go to a third party, and doing so can sometimes significantly reduce your expense.

Affordable Funeral Services: What Costs Do Families Tend to Overlook

The cemetery and burial plot are often pricier than families realize. A burial plot in a private cemetery typically costs thousands of dollars and is quite location-dependent. Some areas have a shortage of burial plots, driving up the price.

When purchasing a burial plot, you're only getting the right to use the location, but you're not getting things like:

Headstones

Burial vaults

Grave liners

The following elements of a funeral also add to the bill:

Obituary publication

Obtaining death certificates

Paying clergy fees

As for the expenses of traditional burials, many families pursue cremation as a more affordable alternative. According to the NFDA, direct cremation is one of the most cost-effective options and averages around $2,000.

Achieving Budget-Friendly Funerals

In a difficult economy, it's no wonder that people reaching the end of life worry about passing burdens and funeral expenses on to their loved ones, which is why they often turn to final expense insurance.

So what is final expense insurance? It's one of the most effective ways for families to protect themselves from escalating costs. It's an insurance product specifically designed to cover end-of-life expenses, which significantly reduces the burden on the bereaved family.

Protect Your Family With Funeral Cost Planning

As this breakdown of funeral expenses shows, Funeral costs are high, particularly if you opt for a traditional burial. Just the price of the gravesite plot alone can sometimes reach tens of thousands of dollars.

Because of these expenses, many families are opting for cheaper cremation services, or as they reach the closing chapters of life, many are opting for specialized insurance. If you're interested in learning more about funeral expenses, take a look at the rest of our blog posts.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information