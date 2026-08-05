Car accident myths that refuse to go away

Independent Contributor

Car accident myths that refuse to die include the idea that driving at the speed limit is safe no matter the conditions. Sadly, the statistics prove otherwise. The Governors Highway Safety Association reports that speed is a factor in one-third of all fatal car accidents nationwide.

Collision misconceptions aren't just the topic of watercooler discussions. They impact road safety by shaping the way people think, drive, and act after getting into a car crash.

Myth 1: Bigger Is Safer

If you bought a gigantic car thinking it would keep you safe in a car accident, you might want to think again. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety conducted research and found that the safety benefits of greater weight quickly top out.

In fact, for cars that are heavier than average, there's virtually no increase in occupant safety as a car gets heavier. However, the same research found that risks do increase for occupants of other vehicles the heavier the cars get.

Myth 2: Hands-Free Is Risk-Free

Hands-free technology like Bluetooth has made it easier to get work and life done while we're on the move. However, there are still risks involved in using hands-free, often voice-activated, systems.

The National Safety Council highlights that there is barely any difference in safety between using hand-held and hands-free devices. So we all need to be extra careful to keep our eyes and minds on the road when using these so-called safety features.

A moment of divided attention is all it takes to cause a traffic accident.

Myth 3: Airbags Make Seatbelts Optional

Among the top auto accident truths everyone needs to know is that airbags are designed to work with seatbelts, not instead of them. Not only is it a myth that airbags are an alternative to seatbelts, but they can even turn lethal if you don't buckle up.

According to the NHTSA, airbags themselves can cause serious injuries and even death to unrestrained drivers.

Myth 4: You've Got Time to Claim After an Accident

This depends on where the accident happens, but most states expect you to report and file claims within tight deadlines. For example, in New York, you've got 30 days to file a claim, 45 days to submit medical bills, and 90 days for lost wage claims.

If you miss the window, you could miss out on compensation regardless of who caused the car accident. Queens crash injury attorneys can help you navigate these deadlines so you don't miss out.

Myth 5: The Police Report Determines Fault

The police report is a useful piece of evidence in a car accident case, but it does not decide who was at fault. An officer who did not witness the accident is recording an assessment of what they saw, not issuing a verdict.

The Bottom Line on Car Accident Myths

Car accident myths cause people pain, suffering, and potentially even death every day. So be sure to challenge your assumptions to ensure you're safe on the road and don't put other drivers at risk.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.