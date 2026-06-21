English Nick has your chance to win tickets to the Atlanta Braves from Georgia Lottery! Listen Monday-Wednesday from 10a-3pm for your chance to win!

Atlanta Braves

The Georgia Lottery is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to check out your Atlanta Braves on June 30th at Truist Park! Listen to Englsih Nick middays from 10a-3p this Monday-Wednesday for your chance to win big.

Don’t forget to pick up the new Bonus Star Millions scratcher at your local retailer! You could win up to $1,000,000! Enter ALL of your non-winning scratchers at SecondChanceGa.com for a chance to win a Rolling Jackpot!

The Georgia Lottery… Today could be the day!”

Contest Number: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/22/26-06/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the Atlanta Braves on June 30th at 7:15pm at Truist Park. (ARV: $40.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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