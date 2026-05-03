Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickest to Star Wars & More with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Listen weekdays from 6-10am for your chance to win!

Star Wars & More with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Placeholder Art

The force awakens this spring as Star Wars & More with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra returns to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, and Axel Lowe has your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Tune into 97.1 The River morninsg this week from 6-10am for your chance to win tickets to Star Wars & More with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra comes to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 16th.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Number: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/26-05/08/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Star Wars and More with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 16th. (ARV: $35.00 ). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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