Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickest to Bob Dylan Listen weekdays from 6-10am for your chance to win!

Bob Dylan 2026 Atlanta date

Tune into 97.1 The River mornings this week from 6-10am for your chance to win tickets to Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-a-Whirl Band on July 31st at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Number: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/01/26-06/05/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bob Dylan on July 31st at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (ARV: $100.00 ). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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