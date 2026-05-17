Axel Lowe has your chance to win Fandango movie passes for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Listen weekdays from 6-10am for your chance to win!

THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (Lucasfilm Ltd./LUCASFILM)

Tune into 97.1 The River mornings this week from 6-10am for your chance to win a pair of movie passes to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at particpating Fandango movie theaters starting May 22nd.

Witness the return of Star Wars on the big screen as the feared Bounty Hunter and his Powerful Child face off against the Empire in an epic Star Wars adventure.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is rated PG-13. Check out the trailer here.

Tickets are on sale now at Fandago.com

Contest Number: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/18/26-05/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) Fandango movie passes to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at participating Fandago movie tehaters starting May 22nd. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is rated PG-13. (ARV: $25.00 ). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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