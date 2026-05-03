Axel Lowe has Your Chance to Win a $100 Gift Card for Spa Sydell Listen weekdays from 6-10am for your chance to win!

Spa Sydell Mother's Day

Listen to Axel Lowe mornings this week for your chance to win a $100 Spa Sydell gift card!

What mom really wants this Mother’s Day is a Gift Card from SpaSydell, Atlanta’s favorite spa destination. Let her choose from daySpa, medspa or wellness services. It’s the BEST gift you can give to ANY Mom for all that she does!

Get a $50 Bonus Card with every $150 gift card purchase.

Visit SpaSydell.com TODAY and make it a Day she won’t forget!

Contest Number: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/26-05/08/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) $100 Spa Sydell Gift Card. (ARV: $100.00 ). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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