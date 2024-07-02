Ants, spiders, and roaches, oh my! How to fight back this summer

How to fight back against Georgia's peskiest insects Talking Up A Storm with Christina Edwards

The summer’s heat and humidity encourages all of us to get out doors and perhaps host backyard cookouts and pool parties.

But insects also appreciate the heat and humidity, and they don’t mind crashing in on the summer fun.

Metro Atlanta can expect to encounter ants, spiders, and roaches -- not only in the summer, but all year long as well.

According to Matt Breda of Breda Pest Management, “No matter what time of year, those are the big three.”

So how do you keep the “Big Three” out of your home this summer?

Ants

“The biggest mistake that DIY’ers make is, you will go out there and get a DIY granular type product, and you will sprinkle it on top of the mound,” says Breda. “But what you want to do is sprinkle it around the mound, because that is where the fire ants are going out to get their food source.”

Fire Ant Mound

Spiders

Personally, I’ve always been afraid of spiders, even though I know they are important in our ecosystems.

“Spiders are beneficial! They eat other insects, but nobody wants spiders in their home,” notes Breda.

Yours truly included! I’m fine with spiders -- as long as they are outside. So how do we keep them out of the house?

“They have to have a food source -- which is other insects. Take away their food source. You need ongoing pest control to knock down that insect population. Then you’ll get rid of those spiders,” says Breda.

Adult Wolf Spider Adult Wolf Spider

Roaches

Roaches are another pest that are unwelcome, whether outside on the patio or inside in the kitchen.

“Roaches are going after so many food sources. Roaches can feed off of glue on book bindings, hair follicles -- you’re talking about an insect that has been around since the dinosaurs,” notes Breda.

“We have a couple of different kinds here in Metro Atlanta -- German roaches are indoor only. Very difficult to control, because they can get way out of control in a quick amount of time.”

German cockroach or Croton bug (Blattella germanica) on a bread (Photo by Schellhorn/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

“Your bigger roaches -- American and Smokey Browns -- trees in close proximity, typically going to get into your attic areas and venture down that way. So really make sure your gutters are cleaned out -- it really helps with keeping those big roaches out of your home.”

Cockroach: File photo. A North Carolina pest control company will pay one household $2,500 to endure American cockroaches for a month in order to test the effectiveness of an extermination technique. (ViniSouza128/iStock)

“Always, always, always get those dishes in the dishwasher because that is really going to keep the ants away, those flying type pests away, and then keep those German cockroaches away -- which we can bring in and do bring in from the grocery store.”

Talk Up a Storm With Me!









©2024 Cox Media Group