FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Rose

Looking for a budding romance of the feline variety? Come meet Rose!

This stunning two-year-old is a cat-of-a-different color. Hardly a garden variety! She’s a rare female orange tabby--most orange cats are males. And what makes her even more special is that she has a bouquet all her own: she’s a devoted loving mother to four adorable kittens. She’s sweet and attentive to her offspring. Playful and cuddly with her fosters. And bursting with personality! She just needs to plant herself in her own special family!

Rose is now spayed and fully vetted. The kittens are quickly being adopted. Now it’s her turn to take root.

Come spend some time in the fragrance of this sweet, unique kitty. ‘Pretty sure, once you do, love will blossom.

Furkids 6.24.24