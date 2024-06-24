FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Peaches

Ready for a bundle of joy who is absolutely mouth-watering? Get a taste of this little gem. It’s Peaches!

This tripod of a wonder dog is positively wonderful. Peaches is a 26-pound Shih Tzu mix who is as sweet as her namesake. What she lacks in legs, she counters with an abundance of personality. She is a senior girl at about eight years old, but smaller dogs have a lot of longevity so she should be around to love (and love back) for a very long time.

Peaches has cuddly white fuzz and dreamy brown eyes along with a smile that will have you smiling. There are teeth missing here and there, but she sure doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to being happy, healthy and totally ripe for a furever home. Oh, and an adult-personed home would best fit this delicious little fruit.

Lucious ‘lil Peaches is up to date on all vaccinations, micro-chipped and spayed. Plus, she’s completely housetrained. That’s the beauty of an older beauty.

Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this yummy canine. Peaches didn’t grow on a tree, but she will surely grow on you!

