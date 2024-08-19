FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Rilo (8.19.24)

Need a faithful buddy who will have you, and everyone who sees him, smiling? We’ve got a guy right here that’s truly a Saint. Quite literally. Meet Rilo!

Yep, this big, lovable lug of a dog is a Saint Bernard. While many think that this breed’s most famous accomplishment is carrying a barrel of brandy around their necks, Saint Bernards were actually well-known as rescue dogs---meaning they rescued people. Back in the 1800′s, the dogs were used to track down lost travelers in the treacherous Saint Bernard Pass in the Swiss Alps. Well, now this gentle giant needs a rescue of his own!

Like most champions, Rilo was bred with some serious smarts. But he’s hardly a serious guy. He’s playful and goofy. Cuddly and friendly. He is wonderful with other dogs, cats and people of all sizes. He weighs in at 107 pounds and is about two years old. And true to his heritage, he is extremely loyal and keeps an eye out for his peeps. He just needs some to call his own.

Rilo has been neutered, microchipped and has all his preventatives and vaccinations. Bonus fact: he is totally housetrained! He has some kidney issues that don’t at all affect activity and his joy for life. He will need a prescription food and the Furkids team will answer any questions. But as the perfect family pet, he’s just what the doctor ordered.

So, look no further than Furkids to meet your furever companion. Rilo will bring you oversized happiness. And that’s no small thing.