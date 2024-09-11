FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Maroon & Magenta (9.9.24)

If you’re looking for a sweet, happy, companion with a face that will melt your heart, we’ve got two of them that fill that bill with flying colors. Meet Maroon and Magenta.

This sister/brother duo are a downright delectable Beagle/Jack Russell mix, meaning they are small in size but big on brains. They came to Furkids from an overcrowded shelter and ever since Maroon and Magenta arrived, they’ve painted smiles on all faces. They are playful and happy. Roly-poly and silly-dilly. And while these two, too cute puplets don’t have to be adopted together, sometimes one plus one makes a one-derful addition to the family.

Maroon has been neutered and Magenta has been spayed. They have both been microchipped and are up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. They are perfectly toned and ready to go!

Make an appointment with Furkids to meet Maroon and Magenta. Surely one of these adorable babies is right for hue.