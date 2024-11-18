FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Mango (11.18.24)

FurKids 11.18.24

By Kaedy Kiely

Sweet. Friendly. A fur-real bundle of joy. If these are all traits you’d love to have in a dog, we’ve got a real peach for you. Meet Mango!

Pups as happy as this just don’t grow on trees! Two-year-old Mango lights up every room with her loveable energy, delightful spirit and bushels of charm. She’s still working on her social skills—but with soft introductions to other dogs, she can turn into a real smoothie. She can be silly. Berry goofy, at times. While her tail is a waggin’ she keeps everyone laughin’. To top it off, Mango has a good melon! She’s smart, curious and always looking for another adventure. ‘Venture you’d like to bring her home?

Mango is a hound/huskie mix that tips the scales at about 54 pounds. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her vaccinations. Perfectly ready for the pickins’!

So, make an appointment at Furkids and spend some time getting to know this sugar of a dog. Once you meet Mango, you’ll find her too juicy to resist!

Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

