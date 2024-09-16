FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Maize (9.16.24)

FurKids9.16.24

By Kaedy Kiely

Want a smiley, cutie-pie-of-a-companion by your side? We’ve sure got one! Not to be too corny, her name is Maize.

When it comes to all-around great dogs, Maize is just the cream of the crop. This long-haired chihuahua is pure joyfulness, wrapped in an adorable 11-pound package. What she’s lacks in stature (she’s tiny!) she makes up for with a BIG personality. She’s funny. Happy. She’s royally loyal-ly: Her tail will tail you all around. Plus, Maize is a social butterfly! Everything and everyone loves her--other dogs, cats and kids. Wherever she goes she just seems to cultivate friends.

One-year-old Maize has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. She’s perfectly ready for the pickin’!

Make an appointment with Furkids to get a taste of Maize. This delicious little nugget just might be the precious kernel you’ve been waiting for.

