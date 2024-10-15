FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Yale (10.14.24)

FurKids 10.14.24

By Kaedy Kiely

If you’re looking for a really special companion who’s ultra sweet, friendly and totally adorable, you’d be exceptionally smart to come to Furkids. Because that’s where you’ll find Yale.

It’s simply academic: Yale is an incredibly special pup. He is a tripod, meaning a three-legged dog. That said, he’s not missing a thing and never misses a beat. This droopy eared beagle mix is happy and playful. He loves both dogs and cats. He has really taken to higher education because he learns quickly and is already totally housetrained. And maybe because his paws are fewer, Yale’s heart is bigger. He cherishes hugs and kisses and a warm lap to snuggle in. When it comes to delicious affection, this guy really makes the grade.

At just five months, Yale has obviously proven to be resilient and brave. Mix in his sheer goofiness, and you have a master class in “perfect dog.” He has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations and preventatives. The only special needs this guy has is he needs to find a family of his own.

So, get on course to make an appointment with Furkids. You can spend time delightfully studying the overwhelming charm of Yale. We know you’ll find this beagle-ish boy to be first in his class. And in your heart.

Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

