FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Champ (11.25.24)

FurKids 11.25.24
By Kaedy Kiely

If you’re looking for a sweet gentle soul who is quiet and quite loyal, we’ve got a little guy who’s the top dog in all those categories. Meet the adorable Chihuahua named Champ!

This little chocolate peanut (his personality is just delicious...) is a super mellow fellow. He’s calm. Mild mannered. A real prize-winning cuddler. And at a mere six pounds, he’s got a truly colossal heart. He loves everyone. He is a friendliness superstar! Champ would be a perfect in-your-purse- companion. His demeaner fits the bill and he would fit right in your bag!

At two years old, Champ is pleasantly mature, a whirlwind of affection, not activity. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations. Champ is just calmly sporting for his own furever home.

Come to Furkids and meet this teeny, best-in-class canine. Make Champ part of your life and you’ll end up the real winner.

