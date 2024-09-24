FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Orlando (9.24.24)

If you’re looking for a quiet, obedient, Tinkerbell-sized companion, It’s a Small World. Because, right here in Atlanta, we have just the guy for you. Meet Orlando!

This handsome, winsome, Bichon Frise mix is truly a Prince Charming. Orlando is sweet and mellow. Even a bit shy. But he’s Harry-Potter-smart and that opinion is pretty Universal around Furkids. He learns quickly. Loves puzzles toys. No surprise he is totally house trained and crate trained. He enjoys other dogs and car rides. And Mr. O can be pretty playful—he is quite fetching at playing fetch. In any city, Orlando is just the perfect, superhero of a dog. He just needs some Magic to find him his own Kingdom.

Orlando is about three years old, weighs 11 pounds and has been neutered and microchipped. Would you be willing to write him a great storybook ending?

Contact Furkids to come meet Orlando. Bring him to your home and it might just become The Happiest Place on Earth.

FurKids 9.24.24