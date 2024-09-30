FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Carmine (9.30.24)

There are dogs and there are dogs. But face it. There are dogs that have the most unforgettable, utterly endearing looks. So just take a look at this one. Meet Carmine.

Carmine is a year-and-a-half-old Pointer/Shepard mix. And you can literally just drink up this guy’s delicious mug. He is dreamy, droopy and adorable. But that’s not the only appealing thing about this cartoony, beauty. Carmine is cheeky smart. He learns tricks quickly and is completely housetrained. His cuteness keeps all the humans around him smiling, but so does his joyful personality. He is super-friendly and goofy. Loves other dogs. He would also fall head-over-heels for a permanent place to plant his (amazing) face.

Sixty-pound Carmine has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations and preventatives. This picture-perfect guy just needs to frame a furever home.

Make an appointment with Furkids and book some time with this eye-candy-of-a-canine. Chances are, when you meet him, you’ll say “Carmine needs to be mine.”