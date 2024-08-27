FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Rilo (8.27.24)

Want more laughter in your life? More sweetness? More companionship? Well, quite frankly, the recipe is easy. You just add Gravy.

Gravy is a mid-sized, seven-year-old terrier mix who is just overall delicious. He’s happy and friendly. So much so, he even adores cats! He’s playful and affectionate. Smart and a good learner. (Read: totally housetrained.) Add to this mix, he is super gentle and loves a cuddle. With all these yummy ingredients, Gravy would be the perfect topping for any adult household.

Perfectly seasoned (never salty!) Gravy has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. Wouldn’t it be tasty if he could find his furever family?

Make an appointment with Furkids and spend a little time with Gravy. Once you meet him, you’ll see how he pours on the love.

FurKids 8.27.24