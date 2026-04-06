FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Mayme (4.6.26)

Would you fancy putting a super-sweet, people-loving girl by your side as your faithful companion? Then maybe you need to meet Mayme!

Two-year-old Mayme is a medium sized (32 pound) mixed breed that is really more of a social butterfly than a dog. This adorable brindle is always excitedly “flutters” when she meets someone new and quickly falls in love with everyone in the room. She’s cuddly and affectionate and wants nothing more than to be right next to the human at hand.

Mayme loves, loves people but she prefers the bigger ones of the species. She gets nervous around small children so she would do best in a home with no little ones. Her foster mom says Mayme is housetrained, never chews and has all around great manners. She also reports that this loving girl was an exceptional mother to her litter of puppies: She was “gentle, attentive and devoted.”

Now Mayme’s ready to direct her warmth and attention to a furever family of her own. If you think it might be yours, this special pup comes with a foster-to-adopt option so you can get to know each other before you make it official.

And Mayme is ready for her big move! She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

Through thick or thin, sweet Mayme will stick with you. So, make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this adorable, loyal girl. Mayme will be tried and true. And that will truly win your heart.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 4.6.26

FurKids 4.6.26