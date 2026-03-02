FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Pandora (3.2.26)

Here’s a canine that could pass any “Lab” test with flying colors. That’s because she’s just a perfect Lab. Meet Pandora!

This two-year-old black Labrador is really all the best of one of the very best breeds. Like most Labs, Pandora is super-friendly and always makes herself the life of the party. Like most Labs, she’s extremely smart and easily trained. Although she loves to play and is very athletic, she turns into a real mush when it comes to affection. She’ll gladly rest her head in your lap, curl around you for cuddles and is generous with kisses. This girl is just loaded with riches of every kind.

Pandora is beautiful on the inside and a stunner on the outside. She confidently knows she turns heads wherever she goes. You can see for yourself because Pandora comes with a foster-to-adopt option, so you make sure your match is as gorgeous as she is.

This great 58-pound good-looking gal is seriously looking to settle into her own furever home. She’d do best in a calm, loving home with no little ones…but she’s big-time ready! She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

So, grab your best lab coat and get to Furkids. Make an appointment to meet Pandora. You’ll realize that one of the best-of-her-kind would really make your life the best.

