FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Scampi

Are you interested in having a lifelong buddy, who will be loyal, obedient and keep you happy as a clam? Meet Scampi!

This delicious two-year-old American Bulldog mix is as happy and as goofy as they come. Scampi’s tail is always a-waggin’ because he is just bursting with joy. And when it comes to playfulness, this pooch is no fish out of water! He jumps right into a game of fetch or a robust romp with his many dog or people friends. He’s smart. Funny. Awesomely loveable. Scampi is just downright yummy.

Furkids rescued Scampi from Animal Control when he was very ill. We got him right to the vet where he healed. Now he is fully recovered, and wonderfully, all his medical costs were taken care of by the 15/10 Foundation. Fifty-five pound Scampi has been neutered, microchipped and up to date on all vaccinations. Plus, he is fully housetrained. He’s got all the right ingredients…he just needs to be blended into the prefect furever home.

Dial up Furkids and make an appointment to get a taste of sweet Scampi. He will win you over. And you “shell” fall in love.

FurKids 7.18.24