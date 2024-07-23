FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: London (7.23.24)

You don’t have to travel far to put a wonderfully low-key, easy girl by your side. Furkids has one that’s truly the (strawberries and) cream of the crop: Meet London!

London is a 60 pound, eight-year-old American Bulldog mix who’s one of the sweetest dogs in the kingdom. This mature lass is gentle. Polite. (There’s not a cheeky thing about her!) She loves to cuddle. When it comes to just lounging around and sunbathing, she truly rules. Yet, even with all that canine calmness, London enjoys a car ride. On a walk, she has absolutely stately manners. She’s good with everybody of every size, but she has a special soft spot for seniors, like herself. Blimey, she’s just the best!

London has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations. Plus, she is fully housetrained. She just royally needs a family to call her own.

London would be a superb, easy-peasy companion for just about anyone. Wander over to Furkids and meet this precious love. You’ll discover that London is a very special dog and the queen of hearts.

FurKids 7.23.24