FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Hero

C’mon! Everyone needs a hero in their life. For the inspiration. For the companionship. For the sheer adorableness. Meet Hero.

This six-month-old American Bulldog/Catahoula Leopard mix is just a bundle of brindle love. He’s one of Furkids’ bright, shining dogs--he’s gone above and beyond in winning everybody’s (not-necessarily-purple) heart. He’s playful. Downright goofy. The master creator of mega smiles. And he’s not only a super star, he’s super smart. He learns quickly. Plays gently. And he’s got personality overload. No wonder we all look up to him!

This little legend-in-the-making is a very manageable 20 pounds. But because he’s young (although already an icon,) he’s got a bit more growing to do. He’s fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. He just needs his own family pedestal to call his own.

Make an appointment with Furkids to come meet amazing, sweet Hero. Bring him home and the real hero will be YOU!

FurKids 7.9.24