FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Dude (8.12.24)

FurKids 8.14.24

By Kaedy Kiely

Meet Dude, a laid back buddy who just wants to chill out and receive plenty of love! Dude was adopted from Furkids as a puppy, but unfortunately was returned through no fault of his own. Dude is such a laid back pooch that he gets along with other dogs, cats, and people of all ages!

Dude enjoys play time, but also knows the importance of keeping his cool. At 5 years old, Dude is housetrained - so there’s no worries there! Is your pad the perfect place for this pup to call home? If so - then “The Dude Abides”!

