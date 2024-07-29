FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Blue Jeans (7.29.24)

FurKids 7.29.24

By Kaedy Kiely

If you’re looking for an outgoing, uber-friendly companion who really slacks nothing in personality, here’s Blue Jeans!!

This adorable, medium-sized, pitty mix has been fabric-cated with boatloads of happiness. Forty-pound Ms. Blue loves kids, dogs and making people laugh. She’s just a two-year-old bowl-full of joy and a real smarty pants, as well---only in the best of ways.

While she’s always game for playing, Blue Jeans is a gold medal cuddler. She instinctively knows how to nurture and comfort. Other dogs, people, you name it. ‘Guess it’s just in her jeans.

Blue Jeans is spayed, microchipped and has all her preventatives and vaccinations. She is currently heartworm positive—that’s not a negative because it’s something Furkids handles for you. But for that reason, she needs a home in Atlanta so she can come to us for her no-cost-to-you treatments.

Blue Jeans is the perfect size and style for any family design. Zip on over to Furkids and spend some time with this wonderful, caring canine. She’ll capture your heart from bottom to top.

Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

