FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Ace (10.21.24)

Here’s the deal: We’ve got a really special senior boy who really tops them all. Meet Ace.

When talking about this nine-year-old handsome pup, Furkids has got to call a spade a spade. Ace might be the mellowest fellow that we’ve ever had. He puts the “gentle” in gentleman! He’s calm AND friendly. He loves other dogs, cats and any sized human. And while Ace scores low on the excitement scale, this loveable 50-pound Collie mix is extremely high in affection. He loves to be petted and is truly the best cuddle buddy. For any family, he would be a perfect suit.

Ace is all decked out and ready to go. He’s been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations. And he comes with all the benefits of an older dog built right in. He’s mature, trained and housebroken. Sounds like you’d really score a trifecta with Ace.

So don’t be a Joker and pass up this real gem of a dog. Make an appointment with Furkids to come meet Ace. He’s a real King of Hearts. And we think he’ll steal yours.

FurKids 10.21.24