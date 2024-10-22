FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Ace (10.21.24)

FurKids 10.21.24

By Kaedy Kiely

Here’s the deal: We’ve got a really special senior boy who really tops them all. Meet Ace.

When talking about this nine-year-old handsome pup, Furkids has got to call a spade a spade. Ace might be the mellowest fellow that we’ve ever had. He puts the “gentle” in gentleman! He’s calm AND friendly. He loves other dogs, cats and any sized human. And while Ace scores low on the excitement scale, this loveable 50-pound Collie mix is extremely high in affection. He loves to be petted and is truly the best cuddle buddy. For any family, he would be a perfect suit.

Ace is all decked out and ready to go. He’s been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations. And he comes with all the benefits of an older dog built right in. He’s mature, trained and housebroken. Sounds like you’d really score a trifecta with Ace.

So don’t be a Joker and pass up this real gem of a dog. Make an appointment with Furkids to come meet Ace. He’s a real King of Hearts. And we think he’ll steal yours.

FurKids 10.21.24

FurKids 10.21.24

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!