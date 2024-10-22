FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Mercury (10.21.24)

FurKids 10.21.24

By Kaedy Kiely

Jumpin’ Jupiter! Have we got a sublime feline for you. Meet Mercury Girl!

Ms. Mercury could be one of the most stunning cats on the planet. This deliciously marked tuxy is truly beautiful…and that’s just black and white. At two-years old, Mercury is young enough to be silly and playful. Yet she’s old enough to be calm and serene. When it comes to cuddling, Mercury is a real star. She loves to be held, cradled and kissed. But she’d be better off lavishing this affection in a home with no other cats or little humans. She prefers being in her orbit all alone.

Sweet Mercury Girl has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. She’s ready to blast off and land with some loving adults.

Rocket on over to Furkids and meet this ethereal, green-eyed kitty. Mercury Girl will have you over the moon.

FurKids 10.21.24

FurKids 10.21.24

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!