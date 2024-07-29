FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Junebug (7.29.24)

If you want to put a bouncy, funny, sweet little bundle of love by your side, you’d be an April fool to pass this one up. Meet Junebug!

This teeny, tortoiseshell, tumble-tot is a mere four months old but she guarantees to delight you for years to come. She’s silly and playful. She will often seal your first introduction with a kiss. This bonbon of a baby arrived at Furkids with her mother and several siblings. And to add to that tale, Junebug is the only one of the bunch born with an actual tail! Her sisters think it’s a novelty and it’s their favorite chase-toy! ‘Talk about a happy ending!

Junebug just adores her cat kin and it would be a real dream-come-true to adopt one of her brothers or sisters with her. Or it would be ideal if she had a fun-loving kitty waiting for her at her new home. She has been spayed, micro-chipped and given all her vaccinations. It’s just the purrrr-fect time of year for Junebug to find a family all her own.

So put it on your calendar to contact Furkids. Once you meet the delicious little nugget named Junebug, you just MAY fall in love.