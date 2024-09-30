FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Colby Jack (9.30.24)

FurKids 9.30.24

By Kaedy Kiely

OK. Of course, you want a furball of precious-ness by your side to add some flavor to your life. Well, this little guy might be ripe for the picking. Meet Colby Jack.

Not to be cheesy, but this little guy is delicious. He is a mere two months old but has a long history of bringing smiles. Colby is as sweet as Ricotta. Like most kittens, he loves silly romping and goofing. But when playtime is done, he is a master-chef cuddler. He loves to take a siesta on a human lap or shoulder. Really, can’t you just eat that up?

Colby Jack has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. He’s ready to be paired with a loving furever home.

Make an appointment and get a slice of time with this wonderful little fellow. Colby Jack might just Brie the one.

