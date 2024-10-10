FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Batman (10.7.24)

FurKids 10.7.24

By Kaedy Kiely

Who doesn’t need a little superhero in their life?! (And we mean really little!) Holy adorableness! Meet Batman!

This itsy-bitsy character is just a mere eight weeks old. But he’s already skillfully captured the hearts of everyone around him. He is sweet and friendly. Totally playful. Matter of fact, he can be a bit of a Joker. A real comic! His antics always have everyone laughing. This lil’ Dark Night simply brings sunshine wherever he goes.

Sweet Batman is ready to fly. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. Let’s just make sure his amazing storyline has a happy ending.

Take your magic vehicle over to Furkids and connect with this precious little wonder. When you meet Batman, he will be Robin’ your heart.

