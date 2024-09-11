FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Delilah (9.9.24)

If you’re looking for a sweet, young feline companion, look no further. Because we have one that looks like no other. Meet Delilah!

This very unique, tortoise beauty just might be the ONE because she is so very TWO! She has a gorgeous two-toned face that’s coloring is split right down the middle. She has two cream-colored paws and two black ones. And when it comes to personality, this little four-month furball is just two much! She is happy. Playful. Silly. Delilah loves wrestling with her siblings and batting around her cat toys. And although she was the tiniest one in the litter, she has big-time joy and energy. It’s just time for her to find her furever home.

Delilah has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. She’s just two ready to go!

Make an appointment with Furkids to meet this unmatched treasure. Delilah is truly a one-of-a-kind. And there are a million reasons to bring her home.

FurKids 9.9.24