FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Inari (11.11.24)

FurKids 11.11.24

By Kaedy Kiely

Sometimes, when you are seeking a sweet, gentle feline companion, you really “nose” when you find the perfect one. Meet Inari!

Just face it: this gorgeous, uniquely marked female has the most marvelous mug. Her head is a-blaze with beauty. It’s right there in black and white! She’s simply stunning. But that’s not the only attractive thing about this amazing two-year-old. Inari is quiet and affectionate. Deliciously docile. She really loves to love on people. And talk about devotion! Mama Mia! Inari has wonderfully raised 11 kittens. Now it’s time for her to have some nurturing of her own.

Precious Inari has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. She’s ready to (beautifully) head to her furever home.

So make an appointment with Furkids and come face this striking girl. Once you meet Inari, you’ll see that love was right there, under your/her nose.

