FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Greta (11.18.24)

FurKids 11.18.24

By Kaedy Kiely

If you’re part of an audience looking for a rising young star, take a close up of this stunning beauty. Meet Greta Garbo!

This gorgeous orange and white girl is simply the cat’s pajamas! She’s gentle. So, so sweet. Although she’s spent most of her life outside, she’s quickly adapting to her new stage, the indoors. Greta is often found snuggling with other kitties, so she would welcome a home with a companion feline. She’s definitely a love bug. It makes sense: her favorite role so far was raising her four, adorable kittens. All of those furballs were adopted, so now it’s time for Greta Garbo’s big exit: into her own furever home.

GG is a little over a year old. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. She’s all set to entertain a life with a wonderful family.

Make an appointment with Furkids and audition some time with this special dazzler. You’ll fall head over heels for Greta Garbo. And it won’t be any kind of act.

FurKids 11.18.24

FurKids 11.18.24

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!