FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Greta (11.18.24)

If you’re part of an audience looking for a rising young star, take a close up of this stunning beauty. Meet Greta Garbo!

This gorgeous orange and white girl is simply the cat’s pajamas! She’s gentle. So, so sweet. Although she’s spent most of her life outside, she’s quickly adapting to her new stage, the indoors. Greta is often found snuggling with other kitties, so she would welcome a home with a companion feline. She’s definitely a love bug. It makes sense: her favorite role so far was raising her four, adorable kittens. All of those furballs were adopted, so now it’s time for Greta Garbo’s big exit: into her own furever home.

GG is a little over a year old. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. She’s all set to entertain a life with a wonderful family.

Make an appointment with Furkids and audition some time with this special dazzler. You’ll fall head over heels for Greta Garbo. And it won’t be any kind of act.

FurKids 11.18.24