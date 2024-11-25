FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Tater and Julienne (11.25.24)

It’s the warm, wonderful time of year when we’re all spending a lot of our waking hours in the kitchen. And we have two essential ingredients that will make any family’s season-ing complete. Meet Tater and Julienne!

This yummy twosome are not siblings, but they are totally attached to each other as if they met in the womb. They are each around 8 weeks old, are being fostered together and fell crazy-in-love. Tater and Julienne are inseparable. They just adore chasing and playing with each other.

(Hint: You don’t have to entertain them so you’re free to entertain!)

Tater (the tot) is an outgoing, social fluffball: When any cat friend or human wants to play, he says, “Here I yam!” Julienne likes her fun, but is also really good at just “vegging” on an available lap. Anybody’s legs will make the cut for her.

This adorable, perfect duo has been perfectly prepared for their next furever adventure. They have been spayed and neutered and are up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. While they don’t have to be adopted together, they obviously are the ideal mix. These two might just be too easy a choice.

Make an appointment with Furkids and come sample these adorable, delectable kittens. You will be so thankful! Because Tater and Julienne might be the recipe for the best holiday of your life.