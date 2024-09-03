FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Spark & Salwa (9.3.24)

FurKids 9.3.24

By Kaedy Kiely

At Furkids, we always go a LONG WAY to save animals. But this story is one for the books! Or two, actually…

Meet Spark and Salwa, a beautiful, bonded feline pair that came all the way from the Middle Eastern country of Qatar!

This friendly, affectionate sister and brother combo could be the best looking cats on any continent! Salwa is a gorgeous Calico, and Spark is gray, white and as soft as a cotton ball. They both have the most exotic, striking green eyes. And although only one of them is named “Spark”, they both have a bit of that in them! They are funny, playful and sometimes delightfully mischievous. Now they’re seeking adventure on this side of the Atlantic.

Spark has been neutered and Salwa has been spayed. They both have been microchipped and are up to date on all vaccinations. They love each other dearly so they must be adopted together. They split from their homeland, but they won’t split from each other.

Won’t you fly to Furkids and meet this dynamic duo? You don’t need a passport, but you do need an appointment. No matter where you live, Spark and Salwa can make yours the happiest home in the world.

