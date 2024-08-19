FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Noodle (8.19.24)

FurKids 8.19.24

By Kaedy Kiely

If you’re hungry for a sweet, quiet feline companion, we can dish up one who’s got the whole kit and caboodle. Meet Noodle!

This beautiful, young girl is warm and gentle and you can definitely butter her up with head scratches. She likes to be held and loves a good cuddle. But she still has a playful side to her and will spice up the day by batting around toys. This well-mannered calico came to Furkids as a loving mom. She meticulously raised her brood and the kittens were all adopted. Now it’s Noodle’s turn for a carry out.

Noodle would make a deliciously easy pet. Thanks to Furkids, she has been spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccinations. She’s been prepared and she’s ready to go.

Satisfy your craving for a little friendship and affection. Come spend some time with Noodle. She will absolutely fill you up with love.

