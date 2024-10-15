FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Penelope(10.14.24)

By Kaedy Kiely

If you’re looking for playful, BEAUTIFUL, new joy in your life, we’ve got one little girl who has all those riches and then some. Meet Penny!

With a unique and downright dreamy grey coat, and big, gorgeous green eyes, Ms. Penelope looks like a million bucks. (To “coin” a phrase…)

And she’s not only striking, this itty-bitty wonder is really big on personality. Penny is adventurous and brave. Happy and boldly playful. When it comes to people-friendliness, this kitten is right-on-the-money, honey. She’ll be the first one to gregariously greet new humans in the room. But when Penny’s energy runs low, she’ll cash in on a cuddle or a warm, welcoming lap. This four-month-old sweetheart can just soften like dough.

Penelope has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. She’s ready (on a dime!) to find a furever home.

Come deposit yourself over at Furkids and spend some time (and laughter!) with this little bundle of love. We’re banking on the fact; Penny will steal your heart.

