FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Clover (10.28.24)

If you’re feeling the black cat vibe of the season, have we got a sweet treat for you! Meet Clover!

This raven, pretty kitty is about seven years old and aside from her coloring, there’s nothing dark about her. She’s happy. Extremely cuddly. Somewhat playful. Totally chill. (That’s the beauty of an older cat and believe us, this one is a beauty!) Clover is great with kids, dogs and other cats. And just like the fact that her coat is virtually very spotless (aside from the adorable pink dot on her nose…) she is spotless: she is super tidy and keeps herself and her surroundings very clean. So, scrub any reasons to not bring this ebony gem into your life.

Clover has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. This gorgeously tinted girl just (vividly!) needs a furever home.

So, make an appointment with Furkids and come meet Clover. Regardless of the time of year, we’re pretty sure you’ll want to take her black home.