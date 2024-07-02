FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Versailles

If you’d like to take residence with a timeless, classic beauty, there’s no need to travel far. Right here in Atlanta, you can find Versailles!

In any language, this gorgeous, young Calico is the perfect, quiet roommate. Beautiful Versailles was found on the street as a pregnant madame. She gave birth and raised her beautiful brood—the little croissants were delicious and they were ALL adopted. Now it’s time for Versailles to find a palace of her own.

Versailles prefers people watching as opposed to people holding. She’s still shy around humans. But she is calm and gentle. Surely with a stable home and family she’ll emerge from her escargot shell.

Versailles is going to grow to be a fountain of sweetness. But she would do best in a home without little children or a lot of tourist traffic. She is FIV positive, but that is positively no problem: Furkids will provide a lifetime of free vetting for things related to FIV. She’s been fully vaccinated, chipped and spayed. It’s the right time in history for her to find her own royal family.

Take a voyage to Furkids and meet Versailles in person. When you do, you will say “Merci!”

FurKids 7.2.24