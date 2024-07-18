FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Sprite 2 (7/15/24)

By Kaedy Kiely

If you’re craving to put some delightful new fizz in your family, this guy is ‘soda perfect. Meet Sprite 2!

This adorable grey and white puffcake started out a little shy but now his personality is truly bubbling over. Like most kittens (he’s about 12 weeks old) he loves playing. He has a flavor for comedy and will keep you in stitches. But this precious rascal loves loving, as well. He’s a cuddler, a snuggler and a kisser. When it comes to fun and affection, Sprite 2 is the perfect mix.

Sprite 2 is learning the concept of personal space—we think an older, friendly sibling would be the perfect tonic for that. Sprite 2 has been given all his vaccinations, been micro-chipped and neutered. He’s just thirsting for a nurturing family to entertain...and call his own.

Pop over to Furkids and spend some time with this sparkling ball of young, joyful energy. You’ll see, Sprite 2 can just pour on the laughs. And the love.

