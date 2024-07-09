FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Dude

Need a loyal buddy who’s really a cool dude? Well, we can name the perfect cat companion. Meet Dude!

Dude is as legit as his handle. He’s a nine-year-old soul that’s truly got soul. He’s easy going. Downright chill. He’s totally hip with playing, whether you toss a cloth mouse or spice it up with catnip. And when it comes to affection, this guy is ‘da bomb! He jams on being stroked and in turn he’ll stroke your ego because he will absolutely send the love back your way.

And all these accolades about this so-fine feline aren’t just fluff. Although you can see, he’s got plenty of that. This seriously soft, ball-of-yum has some mean, cuddly fur. It makes him sort of phat. And we’re not talkin’ overweight.

Dude is an amazing dude. He’s been fully vaccinated, chipped and neutered. Unfortunately he was declawed before he came to Furkids. It would just be awesome if he could get his paws on his own forever crib!

Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet wicked delicious Dude. You’ll see. He’s ‘totes the cat’s meow.

FurKids 7.9.24