FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Ben (9.24.24)

FurKids 9.24.24

By Kaedy Kiely

Now that it’s Fall, how about considering this pumpkin-colored beauty? Meet Ben!

This perfectly spiced kitten-boy must be full of sugar because he is as sweet as can be. He’s just a sprout at two months old and couldn’t be more delicious. Like most kittens, Ben is playful. Silly. And with big, dreamy eyes, he always brings a jack-o-lantern smile to any face. We just need to plant him in a furever home.

Two-month-old Ben has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. He’s perfectly “seasoned” for a great, loving family.

Make an appointment with Furkids to meet Ben. We know he will carve out a special place in your life.

Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

