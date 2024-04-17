New commemorative bobblehead celebrates Uga X, “Que”, Georgia’s winningest mascot The University of Georgia’s winningest mascot in school history, the late Uga X, is being honored with his own bobblehead. (Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

The University of Georgia’s winningest mascot in school history, the late Uga X, is being honored with his own bobblehead.

Fondly known as “Que”, the former UGA mascot died peacefully at his home in Savannah in January.

Que retired following the 2022 season after becoming the most decorated of all the Bulldog mascots. He compiled a football record of 91-18, presided over two SEC titles and the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff national championships, and seven New Year’s Six bowl appearances.

He passed the torch to Uga XI, known as “Boom”, in a collaring ceremony prior to the G-Day spring game in 2023.

The Uga line of mascots began in 1956 under the ownership of Frank and Cecelia Seiler. The Seiler family, led by Charles Seiler, has continued its loyal dedication to the mascots for nearly 70 years.

Phil Sklar, with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, says they’ve produced bobbleheads for ‘Hairy the Dog’ and others in the past, but they’ve never commemorated an actual Bulldog mascot in this way. With the recent passing of Uga X, Sklar says now is the time.

New commemorative bobblehead celebrates Uga X, “Que”, Georgia’s winningest mascot (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

“It’s really a great way to celebrate him and pay tribute to Uga X, who is the winningest mascot in school history,” Sklar says.

The bobblehead went on sale Friday in several Athens stores and online.

Sklar explains that the new bobblehead showcases the iconic mascot “standing on the Georgia logo base,” with ‘Uga X’ on the front and ‘Que’ on the back. And of course, “he has his Georgia sweater on,” Sklar adds.

New commemorative bobblehead celebrates Uga X, “Que”, Georgia’s winningest mascot (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Sklar says it’s a fun way to honor and celebrate Que, keep his memory alive and share it with future generations of Georgia fans.

The bobbleheads are $30 and will be available at The Red Zone and The Clubhouse in Athens. To purchase a Que bobblehead online, click here.