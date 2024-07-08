Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman announces new Final One Man Solo tour dates

Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has added more dates to his Final One Man Solo tour.

After launching the tour in March, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will kick off the new leg on Oct. 3 in Tarrytown, New York, with dates confirmed through Nov. 2 in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

The show will feature highlights from Wakeman’s five-decade career, including solo work and work with Yes. Plus, he’ll play the 30-minute instrumental, "Yessonata," turning themes and melodies from Yes into a sonata.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed performing the various one-man shows, but it’s time to call it a day,” he says, sharing he plans to stop touring by his 77th birthday, which will happen May 18, 2026. "I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me on the odd occasion."

He adds, “I am taking this opportunity of thanking everyone and anyone who has supported me over the last 53 years!”

A complete list of Rick Wakeman tour dates can be found at rwcc.com.

