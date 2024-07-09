Who’s The Boss?: Cara Delevingne didn’t know who Bruce Springsteen was when she met him at Glastonbury

There are few people who don’t know who Bruce Springsteen is but apparently two years ago, Cara Delevingne was one of them.

The model/actress tells the U.K. Times that in 2022 she and her girlfriend Leah Mason met The Boss at the Glastonbury Music Festival, but Cara was clueless about his identity.

"We teach each other so many things. Two years ago we were backstage at Glastonbury and we took a photo with this guy," Delevingne shared. "I said to Leah afterwards, 'who was that?' She was like, 'What? That was Bruce Springsteen!'"

"I had no idea what he looked like,” Delevingne added. “She thinks that’s blasphemy.”

