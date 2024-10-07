Watch Green Day perform on American Music Awards 50th anniversary special

By Josh Johnson

Green Day performed on the American Music Awards 50th anniversary special, which aired Sunday on CBS.

The punk rockers played their song "Dilemma," a single off their latest album, Saviors. You can watch the rendition streaming now on YouTube.

Green Day supported Saviors on a U.S. stadium tour, which wrapped in September. Each night, they also played their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

A 20th anniversary edition of American Idiot will be released Oct. 25.

