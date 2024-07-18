Watch the first trailer for new doc about Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios

Music fans are getting their first look at an upcoming documentary about Jimi Hendrix’s famed music studio, Electric Lady Studios.

A trailer for the film, Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, directed by John McDermott, has just been released, featuring archival footage and photos showing the building of the studio, Hendrix performing and more.

The film is filled with previously unseen footage and photos, and includes interviews from recording engineer Eddie Kramer, Experience bassist Billy Cox, original Electric Lady staff members and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Winwood, who took part in Hendrix's first session at the studio.

Opened in 1970, Electric Lady Studios was the first commercial studio owned by an artist. It was constructed specifically for Hendrix, who died just weeks after its opening. The studio went on to be a go-to spot for musicians, with artists such as John Lennon, David Bowie, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and more recording there.

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision will open in New York City on Aug. 9, with a wider release to follow.

