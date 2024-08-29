Warren Haynes announces details of new solo album, 'Million Voices Whisper'

10 Greatest Southern Rock Bands Of All Time GOV'T MULE ----------- HUNTER, NY - JUNE 04: Warren Haynes of Gov't Mule attends the 7th annual Mountain Jam at Hunter Mountain on June 4, 2011 in Hunter, New York. (Photo by Cory Schwartz/Getty Images) (Cory Schwartz)

Warren Haynes is finally sharing details of his new solo record.

The Gov't Mule frontman first teased the record, Million Voices Whisper, back in July. Now he's announced that it will be coming out digitally and on CD Nov. 1, and on vinyl Nov. 15.

“This album is quite different than my previous solo records,” Haynes shares. “There's a lot of soul music influence but very song oriented with subtle nods to a few of my heroes. … I'm really proud of this new album.”

Million Voices Whisper, Haynes' first solo record in almost a decade, features guest appearances by Derek Trucks, Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson. It is being previewed with the release of the first single, "This Life As We Know It," along with an in-studio performance video that features behind-the-scenes footage.

“It has a very uplifting message and musically, as well, it is just a very positive feeling song,” Haynes says of the tune. “One that I feel we can all relate to. It’s about moving forward and getting past a lot of things but feeling good about life and feeling good about yourself.”

Million Voices Whisper is available for preorder now. There will also be a deluxe CD edition that includes four additional tracks.

Haynes and his Warren Haynes Band will support the album with the upcoming Million Voices Whisper Tour, which kicks off Sept. 19 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at warrenhaynes.net.

Here is the track list for Million Voices Whisper: "These Changes" (ft. Derek Trucks) "Go Down Swinging" "You Ain't Above Me" "This Life As We Know It" "Day of Reckoning" (ft. Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson) "Real, Real Love" (ft. Derek Trucks) "Lies, Lies, Lies > Monkey Dance > Lies, Lies, Lies" "From Here On Out" "Till The Sun Comes Shining Through" "Terrified" "Hall of Future Saints" (ft. Derek Trucks)

