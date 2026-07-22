Volumes 2 and 3 of Neil Young tribute album getting November release

"Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 2 - Out of the Blue' and 'Vol. 3 - Into the Black' (Cinema Music Group and Killphonic Records)

The music of Neil Young was celebrated with a tribute album, Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, back in April 2025 and at the time it was billed as Volume 1. We now have information about the next two installments in the series.

Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 2 - Out of the Blue and Vol. 3 - Into the Black will be released on Nov. 6. The subtitles of the albums are a reference to a lyric in the Young classic "Hey, Hey, My My (Into the Black)."

Artists contributing Young covers to the new installments include Heart’s Ann Wilson, Peter Frampton, Modest Mouse featuring Califone, My Morning Jacket, Lucinda Williams, Jesse Malin, LP, MJ Lendermann, Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Cold War Kids, and Kurt Vile and The Violators.

Previews of both albums are out now. Out of the Blue's preview is a cover of "After the Gold Rush" by Latin star Draco Rosa, while King Princess covers "Helpless" for Into the Black.

Proceeds from both albums will benefit The Bridge School, an educational institution co-founded by Neil and Pegi Young, for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

Limited-edition colored vinyls are available for preorder now.

Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 1 featured covers from Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Lumineers, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Mumford and Sons, Brandi Carlile and The Doobie Brothers with Allison Russell.

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